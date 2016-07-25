Palestinians revive calls to end security ties with Israel

RAMALLAH - The Palestine Liberation Organization's mini-parliament has called for ending security coordination with Israeli forces in the West Bank, but says implementation is up to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Late on Monday, at the end of a two-day gathering, the Palestinian Central Council also called for suspending recognition of Israel. Abbas, who controls the council, has not implemented such decisions in the past.

The central council cited what it says are ongoing Israeli violations of past agreements for its decision.