S.Korea asks US for 'maximum flexibility' on Iran sanctions waiver

SEOUL - South Korea has asked the United States for "maximum flexibility" on its request for a waiver to prevent South Korean companies from being affected by renewed US sanctions against Iran, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked for the exemption in a telephone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.
"Minister Kang requested the US side exert maximum flexibility so that South Korea can secure an exemption to minimize the damage to our companies," the ministry said.
Pompeo said he noted Seoul's position and would continue discussions on the matter, the ministry said.