PM sends condolences to victims of car accident near Dead Sea

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the car accident near the Dead Sea on Tuesday.

"My heart is torn in the light of the great tragedy that destroyed the life of an entire family ... My wife Sara and I grieve with all the citizens of Israel for the life that has been cut short and send condolences from our hearts to the family and the residents of Psagot. Today, when most citizens are taking advantage of the sabbatical to travel across the country, I ask you to do everything in order to return home safely," Netanyahu said.