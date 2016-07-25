US curbs to have 'severe consequences' for global order

LONDON— US sanctions against Iran will have "severe consequences" for the world order, the Islamic republic said on Tuesday, days before new sanctions on Tehran's oil exports take effect.

Washington reintroduced sanctions against Iran's currency trade, metals and auto sectors in August after it pulled out of a multinational 2015 deal that lifted sanctions in return for limits on Iran's nuclear programme.

A new set of sanctions on Iranian banking and energy sectors are to take effect Nov. 5, as US President Donald Trump seeks to cut oil purchases from the Islamic Republic to zero.