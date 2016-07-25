Trump arrives in Pittsburgh as synagogue victims mourned, protesters gather

US President Donald Trump, shrugging off objections from some critics that he was unwelcome, arrived in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to offer condolences for the 11 Jewish worshipers shot to death in their synagogue, as thousands of mourners attended the first funerals for victims of the massacre.
Trump, who opponents say has stoked a toxic political climate conducive to acts of violence, planned to visit hospitalized police officers and other people wounded in Saturday's attack by an avowed anti-Semite at the Tree of Life temple in Pittsburgh.
Members of Pittsburgh's Jewish community held a protest march against Trump as his visit began.