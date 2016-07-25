Channels
Israeli 2014 oil spill caused NIS 281 million of damage
Reuters|Published:  10.31.18 , 16:10
A 2014 oil spill by a secretive state-run company that flooded a nature reserve caused NIS 281 million ($76 million) worth of damage, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Wednesday.

 

The ministry sent its estimate to a mediator for its case against the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC), a major oil distributor in Israel. Worried about national security, the government maintains tight control over EAPC, and much of its business dealings are under military censorship.

 

There is also a criminal investigation into EAPC over what experts called the worst spill in Israel's history.

 

In December 2014, a pipe burst in southern Israel, pouring millions of litres of oil into a desert nature reserve. EAPC was already forced to pay NIS 65 million for a clean-up and environmental rehabilitation, which is included in its total estimate of damage, the ministry said.

 


