Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing Wednesday of forcing a 16-year-old Polish model to touch his penis, subjecting her to years of harassment and emotional abuse and blocking her from a successful acting career as payback for refusing his advances.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Weinstein assaulted her at his New York City apartment in 2002, just days after they'd met at an event involving her modeling agency.

Doe alleges the movie mogul promised to take her to lunch to discuss her career, but instead took her to his empty SoHo apartment and

Weinstein instructed Doe to take off her clothes and intimated that she'd never work as an actress unless she gave in to his demands, according to the filing, the latest revelation in a lawsuit alleging Weinstein's movie studio board enabled his behavior.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, called the allegations "preposterous." Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.