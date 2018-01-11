Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

N.Korea readies nuclear, missile sites for international inspectors
Reuters|Published:  11.01.18 , 07:46
South Korea's spy agency has observed preparations by North Korea for international inspections at several of its nuclear and missile test sites, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing a South Korean lawmaker.

 

US officials declined to confirm the observations, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Washington he planned to meet his North Korean negotiating counterpart next week and would speak to him about inspections.

 

Pompeo said in a radio interview that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had committed to allowing US inspectors at two "significant" sites when he met him in Pyongyang this month.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.01.18, 07:46
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.