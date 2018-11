WASHINGTON—US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was seriously considering naming US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations, adding he would make a decision on the posting soon.

"She is under very serious consideration. She's excellent. She's been with us for a very long time. She's been a supporter for a long time ... We'll probably make a decision next week," Trump told reporters at the White House.