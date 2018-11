A 1.5-year-old toddler died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Thursday after resuscitation efforts failed. Doctors suspect she had measles. Her parents were diagnosed with the disease this week after they failed to get vaccinated.

The toddler was one of 962 Israelis diagnosed with the disease in just one month—hundreds of percent rise from previous month and thousands of percent rise since the beginning of 2018. The toddler's death is the first reported case of measles death in 15 years.