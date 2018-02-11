New bill proposal seeks to allow MKs to meet terrorists in prison

A bill proposed by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), which will be brought for a vote in front of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday, seeks to allow Knesset members to meet with terrorists in prison.

At the initiative of Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, these visits were stopped, and the Knesset Committee established that MK's immunity prevents them from meeting with terrorists in prison.

If passed, the new law will cancel Erdan's initiative.

"I fought tooth and nail until I managed to stop this bizarre situation… elected officials visiting terrorists is a senseless phenomenon that has no parallel in the world, and I will fight and do everything in my power so that this dangerous bill will not pass," the minister told Ynet.