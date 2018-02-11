PM meets again with Bulgarian counterpart

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conducted another meeting Friday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the Evksinograd Palace in Varna, Bulgaria, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The two discussed continued security, economic and technological cooperation.

Additionally, in light of the intention of Israel, Greece and Cyprus to promote the construction of the eastern Mediterranean pipeline project for the export of gas to Europe, the prime ministers discussed cooperation in this matter. Netanyahu said Thursday in his statement that he believes that some of the gas will also reach Bulgaria.