Bahrain's FM: 'Netanyahu understands importance of Saudi Arabia for stability'

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa addressed Friday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

"Despite controversy, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu has a clear position on the importance of establishing stability in the region and Saudi

Earlier Friday, during a news conference in the Bulgarian city of Varna, where he met the Bulgarian, Greek, Romanian and Serbian leaders, Netanyahu said that "what happened in the Istanbul consulate was horrendous and should be duly dealt with. At the same time, it is very important for the stability of the world, for the region and for the world, that Saudi Arabia remain stable."