Senior official: 'if Qatari deal explodes, we are prepared to exert a great deal of force'

A senior political source referred Friday to the Qatari deal, which includes the transfer of fuel and salaries to Gaza in exchange for quiet.

"We have to exhaust the possibility of reaching an arrangement that will fix the humanitarian situation in Gaza. We would solve it at least temporarily through these arrangements, concerning both fuel and salaries.

"The deal was very close to not being carried out, and it is also possible that it will fail. It can fail in an hour, and we are prepared for that possibility. That is, if the deal explodes, we are prepared to exert a great deal of force," the source said.