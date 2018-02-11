US allows eight importers to keep buying Iran oil for now

WASHINGTON—The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it reimposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the decision, did not name the eight, which he referred to as "jurisdictions," a term

Having abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iranâ€™s oil-dependent economy and force Tehran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile program but its support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

On Twitter, in a message designed to emphasize his "maximum pressure" policy toward Iran, Trump included a photograph of himself modeled on a entertainment industry poster with the headline: "Sanctions are coming November 5."

China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have been top importers of Iranâ€™s oil, while Taiwan occasionally buys cargoes of Iranian crude but is not a major buyer.

Turkey has been told it will temporarily be allowed to keep buying Iranian oil, its energy minister told reporters, as has Iraq, as long as it does not pay Iran in US dollars, three Iraqi officials said.

India and South Korea were also on the list, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Under US law, exceptions can be granted for up to 180 days.