Iranian MP says reimposition of US sanctions to unite Iranians
11.02.18

An Iranian lawmaker said on Friday that the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran will further unite the Iranian nation against the foreign threat, news website Jamaran reported.

 

"Iranians become more united whenever Iran faces foreign threats ... political factions and Iranians from different layers of the society will confront (US President Donald) Trump's bullying tactics," Mahmoud Sadeghi was quoted as saying.

 

The US sanctions, lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, will come back into force on Monday.

 


