Twitter deletes over 10,000 accounts that sought to discourage US voting

WASHINGTON— Twitter Inc deleted more than 10,000 automated accounts posting messages that discouraged people from voting in Tuesday's US election and wrongly appeared to be from Democrats, after the party flagged the misleading tweets to the social media company.

"We took action on relevant accounts and activity on Twitter," a Twitter spokesman said in an email. The removals took place in late September and early October.

Twitter removed more than 10,000 accounts, according to three sources familiar with the Democrats' effort. The number is modest, considering that Twitter has previously deleted millions of accounts it determined were responsible for spreading misinformation in the 2016 US presidential election.