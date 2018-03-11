Channels
Obama warns against fear, Trump touts economy on campaign trail
Published: 11.03.18
Former US President Barack Obama warned on Friday against rhetoric he said was meant to sow fear as he campaigned in support of Democratic candidates while President Donald Trump hammered a hardline anti-immigration message to energize Republicans.

 

In a packed day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday's congressional midterm elections, Trump continued a blitz of rallies urging voters to keep his Republican Party in control of Congress, while Democrats appeared to notch a win in their efforts to halt the spread of misinformation online.

 


