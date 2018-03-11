Goldin family: Hadar, Oron can be retrieved within a week

Leah and Simcha Goldin—the parents of fallen IDF soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin whose body is held captive by Hamas since 2014 Operation Protective Edge—said Saturday Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenko told them Friday that the bodies of their son and fallen soldier Oron Sahul who is also held captive by the terror organization can be retrieved within a week.

The Goldins added that according to Eisenkot, "all the projects in Gaza should be halted until the soldiers are retrieved."

IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Eisenkot's quotes, which were published by the Goldin family, are partial.