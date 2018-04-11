Goldin's family: There is no 'battle of interpretations'

The parents of the fallen soldier Hadar Goldin, responded Sunday to the criticism from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit regarding the family's statement that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot allegedly told them their son’s body could be brought back from Gaza within a week once the political echelon makes a decision on the issue.

“We have been in constant contact with the chief of staff for four years, we have never invented anything. This is what we understood from the conversation," the parents said, adding that their statements had been taken out of context.