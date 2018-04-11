Sicily: Storms, floods kill at least 10 people; 2 missing

Rainstorms lashing Sicily have killed at least 10 people, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said before heading Sunday for the stricken Mediterranean island. State radio said nine of those victims were in a home that was flooded by a rapidly swelling river in the countryside near Palermo.

The radio report said one man survived the house flood late Saturday night by clinging to a tree. The survivor used his cellphone to call

Another confirmed fatality was a man whose body was found on a guardrail along a Palermo-area road after floodwaters swept away his car, Italian news reports said.

State TV also said two people were killed by the storm in the outskirts of Agrigento, a Sicilian tourist town famed for its ancient Greek temples. If confirmed, those deaths would raise the overall death toll in Sicily to 12.