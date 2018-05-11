Cuban president meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel—both hoping to get out from under US economic sanctions—have agreed to expand and strengthen their strategic relations, North Korea's state media reported Monday.

Diaz-Canel, who is in Asia on his first international tour since assuming office in April, arrived in Pyongyang with his wife on Sunday.

North Korea's state media reported the two held talks at the Paekhwawon State Guest House and stressed their shared socialist history and vowed continued solidarity. The official media offered few specifics, but said the talks proceeded in a "comradely and friendly atmosphere."