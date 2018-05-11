Britain regrets imposition of US sanctions on Iran

Britain said on Monday it regretted a US decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran.
"We regret the reimposition of sanctions by the US We continue to believe that the Iran nuclear deal makes the world a safer place and
our position remains that as long as Iran continues to meet its obligations under the deal by respecting strict limits on its nuclear activity, we will be committed to it too," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.
"As such we continue to fully support expanding our trade relationship with Iran and encourage UK businesses to take advantage of commercial opportunities that arise."