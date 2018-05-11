Channels
US's Bolton says more sanctions on Iran coming
Reuters|Published:  11.05.18 , 16:58
WASHINGTON—US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said there will be additional US sanctions on Iran after the Trump administration on Monday re-imposed oil and economic sanctions, but gave no other details.

 

"We're going to have sanctions that even go beyond this. We're not simply going to be content with the level of sanctions that existed under (former US President Barack) Obama in 2015," Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network, according to a transcript. "More are coming."

 


