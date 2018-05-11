Lev Leviev's employee suspected of diamond theft

The Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion extended on Monday in nine days the remand of all six suspects in the "Black Diamond" case, in which police is investigating the smuggling of NIS 300 million worth of diamonds.
The Police believe that an employee of one of Lev Leviev's factories allegedly smuggled a large quantity of diamonds into Israel when he arrived six years ago as a returning resident.
In a police raid conducted by the detectives of the Unit of International Crime Investigations, hundreds of delivery note related to diamond shipping was found.