Iran's oil minister has written a letter to the OPEC chief, asking that the so-called Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which consists of all OPEC and non-OPEC countries, be dissolved because of its stance on the newly re-imposed US sanctions on Iran.

The minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said in his letter to OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo that some members of the committee "openly take side with the United States in imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran."