Pompeo allows sanctions exception for Iran port development

The top US diplomat has granted an exception to certain US sanctions that will allow the India-led development of a port in Iran as part of a new transportation corridor designed to boost Afghanistan's economy, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
The exception granted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to US sanctions reimposed on Iran on Monday also will permit the construction of a railway line from Chabahar port to Afghanistan, and for shipments to the war-torn country of non-sanctionable goods, like food and medicines, the spokesman said.