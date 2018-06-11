Channels
Pompeo allows sanctions exception for Iran port development
Published:  11.06.18 , 23:17
The top US diplomat has granted an exception to certain US sanctions that will allow the India-led development of a port in Iran as part of a new transportation corridor designed to boost Afghanistan's economy, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

 

The exception granted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to US sanctions reimposed on Iran on Monday also will permit the construction of a railway line from Chabahar port to Afghanistan, and for shipments to the war-torn country of non-sanctionable goods, like food and medicines, the spokesman said.

 


