19th-century Jewish graves rededicated in Cape Verde

After years of careful restoration, two 19th century Jewish cemeteries were rededicated in Cape Verde on Tuesday, part of an effort financed by the Moroccan king to preserve the archipelago's cultural heritage.
On wind-swept Santo Antao island, local dignitaries, international diplomats, and prominent Jewish figures gathered for the ceremony where seven of the graves are located.
The rededication project involved translating the original inscriptions onto bronze plaques which accompany the graves, telling the story of Cape Verde's Jewish community which has now all but disappeared in the former Portuguese colony off the western coast of Africa.