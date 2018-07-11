Dems on track to take House control, but GOP retains Senate

Democrats were on track to gain House control Tuesday night but Republicans held their Senate majority as voters rendered a mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Donald Trump's turbulent presidency.

The Democrats picked up the 23 seats they would need to take from the GOP, but were still short of the 218 total to take control with

Democrats' dreams of the Senate majority as part of a "blue wave" were shattered after losses in many of the top Senate battlegrounds: Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota and Texas. They also suffered a stinging loss in Florida, where Trump-backed Republican Ron DeSantis ended Democrat Andrew Gillum's bid to become the state's first African-American governor.