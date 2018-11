Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit arrived at a support event for his deputy Dina Zilber, in light of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s request that he fires Zilber following her attack on the loyalty in culture bill this Tuesday.

Mandelblit expressed his support and said, “Zilber will not be court-martialed.” He made clear that his deputy is not suspended and that the issue is thoroughly investigated. However, Zilber will not address the government or the Knesset until further investigations.