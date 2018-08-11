White House suspends CNN's reporter after Trump confrontation

NEW YORK—The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and US President Donald Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.

They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern US border. When

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling it "absolutely unacceptable."