US: Syrian man gets life in prison for making bomb component

US: a Syrian man was sentenced to life in federal prison for his conspiracy convictions for making circuit boards that were used to remotely detonate roadside bombs in attacks against US soldiers during the Iraq War.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Alahmedalabdaloklah's four convictions, arguing he hasn't shown any remorse for his actions. His attorneys said their client had no prior convictions and complained that co-conspirators haven't been prosecuted for their role in the crimes.