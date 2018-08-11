Channels
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Hariri must resolve government row
Reuters|Published:  11.08.18 , 17:50

BEIRUT - The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Thursday it was up to Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to resolve a row over Sunni representation that has obstructed the formation of a new government.

 

Six months after a parliamentary election, the row has further delayed the formation of a national unity government that is expected to group most of Lebanon's sectarian political parties.

 

Lebanon is in dire need of a government able to implement the economic reforms that the IMF says are needed to put its public debt on a sustainable path. Lebanon has the world's third largest public debt as a proportion of the economy, and growth is stagnant.

 

A deal looked close last week when the Christian Lebanese Forces Party ceded ground to President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement, settling a row over Christian representation that had been seen as the main obstacle.

 

But Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, is pressing for one of its allied Sunni members of parliament to be given a cabinet portfolio, reflecting their gains in the election. Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni, has resisted.

 


