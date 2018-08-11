Israeli intelligence minister calls for Gulf cooperation on aviation security, other areas

DUBAI - Israel and Gulf Arab states should cooperate on aviation security and other civilian areas such as transportation, commercial aviation and tourism, Israel's intelligence minister told Reuters on Thursday after a visit to Oman.
Israel Katz, who is also transport minister, was in the Omani capital Muscat this week attending a transportation conference. His visit
came less than two weeks after a rare visit to the Gulf state by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said.
"In my view cooperation between Israel and the Gulf states can and should be expanded ... ," Katz told Reuters by email. "Israel also has a lot to offer when it comes to water desalination and irrigation, agriculture and medicine."
There are no commercial passenger flights between Israel and any of the six Gulf states, though Air India this year started flights to Tel Aviv from India that seemed to lift a 70-year-old ban on flights to or from Israel from using Saudi airspace.