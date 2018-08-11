Warsaw court nixes city ban on far-right Independence march

WARSAW, Poland -- A Polish court on Thursday overturned a Warsaw city ban on a march organized by far-right nationalist groups, justifying the decision on constitutional grounds of the freedom of assembly.

The decision by Judge Michal Jakubowski is the latest development surrounding contentious, confusing preparations for an Independence

For the past decade, far-right nationalists have been organizing marches on the Nov. 11 Independence Day in Warsaw, and this year fears of open demonstrations of extremism and possible clashes with counter-protesters threatened to overshadow all other events on the nation's centenary calendar.