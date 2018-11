Brazil risks Middle East trade with Israel embassy move

A proposal by Brazil's next president to relocate its embassy in Israel, following US President Donald Trump's lead, may set off a diplomatic storm in the Muslim world, threatening a key market for the world's largest meat companies.

Brazil is by far the world's largest exporter of halal meat, which complies with Muslim dietary rules. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's

"The reaction will be given not only as an individual country but on behalf of the whole Muslim world," a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We are expecting Brazil to act with reason and not confront the Muslim world."

Brazil exports $16 billion annually to the Middle East and Turkey, with just 3 percent going to Israel, according to government statistics.