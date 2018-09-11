Haley: N. Korea postponed US talks because 'they weren't ready'

North Korea postponed talks with the United States on Thursday "because they weren't ready," US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said as she urged Pyongyang to implement a June deal between the two countries.
Speaking to reporters before and after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on North Korea sanctions, Haley said it is now North Korea's turn to act. She also criticized Russia for trying to lift banking restrictions that are intended to curb the Asian nation's nuclear program.