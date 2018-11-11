College students go on strike

The student union announced Saturday evening that begining Monday, the students at the eight public colleges will launch a strike in protest of the senior staff's strike that entered its fourth week on Sunday.

About 30,000 students did not start the academic year at Sapir College, Hadassah Academic College, Holon Institute of Technology, Tel Aviv-Jaffa Academic College, Azrieli College of Engineering, the Lev Academic Center, the Ruppin Academic Center, and the Kinneret College on the Sea of Galilee.