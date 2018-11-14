Lebanese Christian civil war foes shake hands, make up after 40 years

BEIRUT - Christian rivals from the Lebanese civil war, Samir Geagea and Suleiman Frangieh, shook hands with each other on Wednesday, marking a formal reconciliation to end more than four decades of enmity.

Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces (LF) political party, and Frangieh, head of the Marada party, have been foes since the early days of the 1975-1990 civil war.

The two parties had armed militias during the conflict that battled against each other. The war, which drew in regional powers, included fighting between the country's main sects and rival factions within those sects.

The men, both Maronite Christians, met to reconcile at the seat of the sect's Patriarch Bechara al-Rai in Bkerki, north of Beirut. They

Geagea has been accused of leading a raid in 1978 on the home of Frangieh's father, Tony Franjieh, a rival Maronite Christian chieftain, who was killed with his wife, daughter and others. Geagea has said he was wounded before reaching Frangieh's house, and did not take part himself.

This is the second rapprochement of recent years between civil war Maronite Christian rivals.