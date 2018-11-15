Rivlin to Pope: Arrangement with Hamas depends on retrieving Gaza captives

President Reuven Rivlin said during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday, that retrieving the IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens held captive by Hams in Gaza, constitute a condition for reaching an arrangement with Hamas.

“Hamas again and again escalates the situation by cynically exploiting the people of Gaza,” he said.

“Israel does not want escalation or to hurt innocent civilians, but will not stand by while Hamas undermines stability and our civilians are harmed.

"However, we’ll not stand by while Hamas seeks to destabilize our lives and hurt Israel's citizens," Rivlin stressed.