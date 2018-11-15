Bennett asks PM for Defence Ministry post

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint his as Defence Minister, following Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation.
“All my friends and advisors said this is a political mistake, that this ministry is a political graveyard. They could be right, but they don’t understand that for me the Security of Israel is the cause, and politics is only the means, and not vice versa. I’m certain that my experience as a combat soldier and commander will aid me in dramatically influencing Israel’s security,” Bennett concluded.