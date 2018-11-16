Channels
German chancellor visiting scene of far-right violence
Published:  11.16.18 , 10:24

CHEMNITZ, Germany -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Chemnitz to talk with residents of the eastern city three months after it was the scene of violent far-right protests.

 

Merkel's plans Friday include a meeting with the local basketball team and then discussions with readers of the Chemnitz Freie Presse newspaper.

 

The demonstrations broke out in August after the killing of a German man that authorities blamed on two recent migrants. The violence was largely directed at foreigners, but a kosher restaurant was also attacked by masked men throwing stones and yelling anti-Semitic jeers.

 

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of forming a far-right terrorist organization in connection with violence that followed, and plotting attacks.

 


