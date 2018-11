Polish official: ruling party treated way Goebbels did Jews

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's culture minister has compared the treatment of members of his conservative ruling party by political opponents to the way Jews were treated by Nazi Germany's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Piotr Glinski, who is also a deputy prime minister, was describing how members of his ruling Law and Justice party were treated when they

In an interview published Monday by the news magazine Wprost, he said the language often used to describe the party is meant "to dehumanize" and that party members are "treated like Jews by Goebbels."