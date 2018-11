The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Turkey on Tuesday to swiftly process the legal case of the ex-head of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.

Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairman of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and one of Turkey's best known politicians, was sentenced in September to more than four years in jail on terrorism charges related to a speech he gave in 2013.