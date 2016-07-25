US targets Iranian-Russian network over Syrian oil shipments

The United States on Tuesday said it sanctioned six individuals and three entities to disrupt an Iranian-Russian network that it said was providing millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government and funding terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
US officials said Russia facilitated the delivery of oil from Iran to Syria, and that a variety of mechanisms were used in an attempt to conceal the shipments and oil-related payments.
"Today we are acting against a complex scheme Iran and Russia have used to bolster the (Syrian President Bashar) Assad regime and generate funds for Iranian malign activity," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
"Central Bank of Iran officials continue to exploit the international financial system," he added.