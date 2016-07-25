Galant: Gaza leader's days are numbered

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister is threatening to kill the leader of the terror Hamas movement ruling Gaza.

Construction Minister Yoav Galant said Wednesday that "Yehiyeh Sinwar's time is limited" and "he will not end his life in an old folks' home."

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, Galant vowed there would be another Israeli campaign in Gaza and said Sinwar better "recalculate his route."

Israel and Hamas recently stepped back from the brink of their fourth war in a decade thanks to an Egyptian ceasefire.