Erdan urges Airbnb boycott, talks up rival service

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called on Wednesday for a boycott of Airbnb and promoted one of its rivals, escalating the government's response to the home-rental company's decision to delist Israel's settlements in the West Bank.
"I call today on all those who support Israel and oppose discriminatory boycotts: they should cease using Airbnb and turn to other services," Erdan told a diplomatic conference hosted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
"By the way, Booking.com is a great service," added Erdan, the point-man in Israeli government efforts to combat pro-Palestinian boycotts.
Airbnb said on Monday it would remove some 200 settlement listings after hearing criticism from people who "believe companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced."