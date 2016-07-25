Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday that US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles, as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington.
"They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move," Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards' airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
Hajizadeh said the Guards had improved the precision of their missiles, and specifically said they could hit the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar base in Afghanistan that host US forces.