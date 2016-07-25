Ashkelon bomb-threat convict gets 10 years in prison

The Israeli-American national who was convicted of reporting false bomb threats to US Jewish community institutions was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay a NIS 60,000 fine.

The 19-year-old Ashkelon resident, who was convicted of thousands of counts of extortion and making false statements—including terrorizing airlines and institutions around the world—apparently suffers from autism.

Tel Aviv District Court Judge Zvi Gurfinkel stated that the young man would have received a 17-year sentence if it wasn't for his young age and his medical status.