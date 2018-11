Turkey's FM: EU comments on rule of law 'out of line'

Turkey on Friday criticised the European Union's foreign policy chief for her comments on the rule of law in Turkey, a day after she and another official rebuked Ankara over arrests of journalists and the detention of a Kurdish politician.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised the comments from Federica Mogherini as "out of

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled this week that Turkey should swiftly process Demirtas' case, saying his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.